Poland and Ukraine hold emergency talks due to blockade of border crossings by Polish farmers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98356 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110463 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153147 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156913 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174701 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165862 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 32005 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28700 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35574 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29011 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25892 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225519 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98310 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69730 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76225 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113417 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114289 views
Actual
Poland and Ukraine hold emergency talks due to blockade of border crossings by Polish farmers

Poland and Ukraine hold emergency talks due to blockade of border crossings by Polish farmers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31562 views

Polish and Ukrainian officials held emergency talks to resolve a dispute over the blocking of border crossings caused by Polish farmers' protests against food imports from Ukraine.

Poland's new coalition government has urged Ukraine to use the 21 February talks to offer new guarantees on food exports, which from the point of view of Polish agribusiness representatives are undermining the country's agriculture. The Ukrainian government pointed out that Polish protesters are showing signs of "uncontrollability" - Polish farmers are sabotaging food exports critical for Ukraine, which is confronting Russian aggression.

This was reported by the Financial Times, and UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the ministers of agriculture of Poland and Ukraine were to hold emergency talks on Wednesday over the blockade of border crossings with Ukraine by Polish farmers as part of a new dispute over grain imports.

Protesters at six road crossings blocked or disrupted the passage of about 7,000 trucks waiting to enter Poland from Ukraine and about 2,500 trying to travel in the opposite direction. The demonstrations also disrupted Ukrainian imports entering Poland by rail.

Agricultural protests reached a climax overnight when some Polish farmers threw Ukrainian grain off freight trains. In response, Ukraine's ambassador to Poland called on the Polish police to punish farmers involved in acts of sabotage against food exports, which are critical for a country that is resisting the invasion of Russian invaders.

Oleksiy Kubrakov, Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure, accused the protesters of being "out of control.

Poland's new coalition government has called on Ukraine to use Wednesday's talks at an undisclosed location to offer new guarantees that its food exports will not undermine Polish agriculture.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has offered full support for Ukraine's military efforts, but without compromising farmers and other domestic economic interests, the Financial Times reports. The article points out that Tusk's coalition includes politicians representing farmers. For example, Michal Kolodziejczak, who founded the Agrounia farmers' movement. The protests in which Agrounia participated prompted the former Polish government to impose a unilateral ban on imports of Ukrainian grain in April 2023, which violated the EU's common trade policy.

On Tuesday, Kolodziejczak said in an interview with Polsat TV that "we do not want to suppress the protests, we just want to solve the problem.

An interesting point: at one farmers' protest near Poland's border with the Czech Republic, a farmer hung a Soviet Union flag and a poster on his tractor asking for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later, Poland's Interior Minister said that the pro-Russian protester would be prosecuted.

According to the Financial Times, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the demonstrations were "a blatant mockery" of Ukrainians trying to keep their economy afloat under Russian fire. In a situation of military confrontation with Russia, when commercial and cargo flights are suspended and its ports are blocked, it is the western borders that are important for Ukraine, for trade and travel.

Kubrakov: Ukraine launches new Danube route to increase exports amid Polish border blockade21.02.24, 09:39 • 28789 views

Addendum

At the end of 2023, thousands of trucks were forced to queue at border crossings between the two countries due to a blockade by Polish truckers supported by farmers who complained of unfair competition from Ukrainian drivers. The Tusk government influenced the truckers to end their protest in January 2024.

Context

Polish farmers are seeking an end to duty-free food imports from Ukraine, as well as the lifting of EU restrictions on the use of pesticides and fertilizers related to climate change.

Brussels has agreed to impose limits on imports of Ukrainian poultry, meat, and sugar starting in June in response to farmers' protests that also took place in a dozen other EU countries.

From the point of view of the Ukrainian government, Poland's latest demands are unreasonable, as Ukraine has adhered to a previous agreement to verify that grain exports transit through Poland and do not fill its domestic market.

Recall

Blockade of the Polish border: Warsaw admits that Ukrainian grain does not remain in Poland. According to the deputy minister in charge of the Polish border, reports that Ukrainian grain remains in Poland despite the embargo have not been confirmed .

Warsaw does not rule out further restrictions on Ukrainian exports21.02.24, 12:03 • 31081 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
danubeDanube
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising