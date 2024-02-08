Pentagon: we are already cooperating with the new commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the right to choose who will lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Pentagon is already effectively cooperating with the new commander of the Armed Forces. This was stated by the Assistant Secretary of the Pentagon for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

We are already effectively cooperating with General Syrsky Wallander said.

She emphasized that making personnel decisions is the sovereign right of the head of the Ukrainian state.

We have made it clear that we do not intend to interfere with this particular decision. We have made this clear to the Ukrainians said Celeste Wallander.

Context

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has been heading Ukraine's Land Forces since 2019, was promoted by President Zelenskyy on Thursday to the position of commander of the Armed Forces. He succeeded General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

