Pentagon: we are already cooperating with the new commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
The Pentagon says it will effectively cooperate with Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after his appointment by President Zelenskiy.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the right to choose who will lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Pentagon is already effectively cooperating with the new commander of the Armed Forces. This was stated by the Assistant Secretary of the Pentagon for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander, Reuters reports UNN.
Details
We are already effectively cooperating with General Syrsky
She emphasized that making personnel decisions is the sovereign right of the head of the Ukrainian state.
We have made it clear that we do not intend to interfere with this particular decision. We have made this clear to the Ukrainians
Context
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has been heading Ukraine's Land Forces since 2019, was promoted by President Zelenskyy on Thursday to the position of commander of the Armed Forces. He succeeded General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.
