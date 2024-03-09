$41.340.03
Pentagon rejects accusations that 5 Palestinians died due to humanitarian aid dumping

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35169 views

The Pentagon denies that humanitarian aid dropped from a plane in the Gaza Strip caused civilian casualties, saying that all the boxes of aid landed safely.

Pentagon rejects accusations that 5 Palestinians died due to humanitarian aid dumping

The Pentagon denies that the humanitarian aid dropped from an airplane in the Gaza Strip caused the deaths of people, said at a briefing the department's spokesman Patrick Ryder, reports UNN.

Details

Press reports that U.S. airstrikes have caused civilian casualties on the ground are not true

said Patrick Ryder

The Pentagon spokesman also noted that the U.S. military had received confirmation that all the boxes of humanitarian aid had "landed safely.

Context

On March 8, Al Jazeera reported that five people were killed and several others injured near the Al Shati refugee camp in Gaza. This happened because some parachutes did not open when a humanitarian cargo on pallets was being dropped from an airplane. As a result, the cargo fell on people.

Several countries, including Egypt, France, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the United Kingdom, are delivering aid to the Gaza Strip by air.

5 people killed in Gaza: humanitarian aid dropped from airplanes falls on them - media08.03.24, 18:21 • 24088 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

