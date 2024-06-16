Peace Summit: Media publish draft final declaration

Reuters published a draft declaration following the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which includes clauses on the return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukrainian control, restoration of safe access to Ukrainian seaports, and exchange of prisoners of war, UNN reports.

Details

World leaders gathered in a Swiss alpine resort on Saturday to build a broader consensus on Ukraine's peace proposals at a summit that China shunned and Russia saw as a waste of time promoting its own rival ceasefire - the publication writes.

It is noted that the talks focused on problems caused by the war, such as food and nuclear security. At the same time, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, which discussed holding another such event, said that Russia's participation was needed to make significant progress.

The draft final declaration of the summit, seen by Reuters, accuses Russia's "war" in Ukraine of causing "large-scale human suffering and destruction" and calls for respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity - The publication adds.

Reuters provides the full text of the final declaration following the Summit. In particular, it states that "the ongoing war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues to cause widespread human suffering and destruction, as well as risks and crises with global implications for the world." It is noted that the document specifies three points: the return of the ZNPP to Ukraine's control; the restoration of safe access to seaports; the exchange of prisoners of war under the "all for all" formula; and the return to Ukraine of all illegally taken civilians, including civilians.

First, any use of nuclear energy and nuclear facilities must be safe, secure, protected and environmentally sound. Ukraine's nuclear power plants and facilities, including the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, must be operated safely and securely under Ukraine's full sovereign control and in accordance with IAEA principles and under its supervision - the declaration says.

It states that any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine is unacceptable.

Second, global food security depends on the uninterrupted production and supply of food. In this regard, free, full and safe merchant shipping, as well as access to the seaports of the Black and Azov Seas, are critical. Attacks on merchant ships in ports and along the route, as well as against civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable - the document says.

It is stated that food security should not be used as a weapon in any way. Ukrainian agricultural products should be safely and freely supplied to interested third countries.

Third, all prisoners of war must be released in full exchange. All deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children, as well as all other Ukrainian civilians who have been illegally detained, must be returned to Ukraine. We believe that achieving peace requires the engagement and dialogue of all parties. Therefore, we have decided to take concrete steps in the future in the above areas, with further engagement of representatives of all sides - is specified in the declaration.

Recall

Yesterday, June 15, the first meeting of the Global Peace Summit officially kicked off in Switzerland. A total of 101 countries and international organizations have registered to participate in the inaugural event.