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Parts of Kyiv and the region switched to emergency power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts and four districts of the region. The schedules are not in effect.

Parts of Kyiv and the region switched to emergency power outages

Part of Kyiv and Kyiv region has been switched to emergency power outages. DTEK, the energy company providing services in the region, reported this on October 24, UNN writes.

Details

"Kyiv: following an instruction from Ukrenergo, emergency outages have been introduced in parts of the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts," DTEK initially reported.

They later added that emergency outages had also been introduced in the region.

"Kyiv region: following an instruction from Ukrenergo, emergency outages have been implemented in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts," the statement said.

The company stated that schedules do not apply during emergency outages. 

In the Kyiv region, the protection of critical infrastructure, including substations, is being accelerated - Ministry of Infrastructure24.10.26, 10:37 • 1164 views

Julia Shramko

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