NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91957 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104310 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120574 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189737 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143569 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369293 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181784 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149647 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197935 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Parliamentary VSK will check fortifications on the border with Belarus: MP told details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25143 views

A temporary special commission of the Verkhovna Rada will check the construction of fortifications on the border with Belarus in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kiev and Sumy regions, as well as the use of funds allocated for fortifications and engineering barriers on the contact line.

Parliamentary VSK will check fortifications on the border with Belarus: MP told details

The temporary special commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the use of state budget funds of Ukraine aimed at the construction of fortifications and engineering barriers on the contact line will check the construction of fortifications on the border with Belarus. This was stated on the air of Radio Liberty by the deputy chairman of the VSK, people's deputy from the "Batkivshchyna" Mikhail Tsymbalyuk, reports UNN.

"We plan to check the fortifications that were built on the borders with the state of Belarus. These are Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Kiev regions. And then Sumy went further. That is, we will also check there," says Tsymbalyuk.

In the near future, according to him, members of the VSK will talk with the head of the Kharkiv RMA about fortifications in the Kharkiv region – this is one of the regions where there are comments on the construction of fortifications, and in this connection the Parliament created the VSK.

"Everything was probably not so tight" - head of the Vovchansk CMA on fortifications in Kharkiv region13.05.24, 11:27 • 20017 views

"What is available, we have not only Kharkiv region, we have alarm signals from other regions. And our task is to check that information and establish the truth. Where it is confirmed, then react harshly, and where it is inaccurate information, refute it.Because this is a very sensitive topic, and we are well aware that most of these materials have a degree of limited state secrets. So that this information, which is voiced by members of the VSK, is not used by the enemy," Tsymbalyuk said.

Enemy breakthrough in Kharkiv region: SBI investigates actions of 125th Brigade command25.05.24, 15:00 • 24148 views

He noted that the first line of fortifications was built by the military, and the second and third – by civilian contractors, with whose representatives deputies are now communicating.

More than UAH 30 billion: Shmyhal names this year's amount of money allocated for fortifications and defense lines04.03.24, 13:19 • 24690 views

"The military provided, as they say, albums for this purpose. That is, Maps and technical documentation for the construction of these complex structures. We plan to attract experts for a real assessment of the cost of both materials, where the price of one building material sometimes fluctuates several times, and the performance of work. Understanding the risks that those people who performed these works still had," Tsymbalyuk said, adding that the work continues today.   

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada on May 22 voted for the resolution on the creation of a temporary special commission on the use of budget funds for the construction of fortifications and engineering barriers on the contact line, as well as for the manufacture and purchase of drones for the Defense Forces. The commission, among other things, should study the circumstances regarding the arrangement of fortifications, engineering barriers on the contact line and the intended use of funds allocated for their arrangement.   

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kharkiv
Poland
