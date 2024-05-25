Enemy breakthrough in Kharkiv region: SBI investigates actions of 125th Brigade command.

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the command of the 125th separate territorial defense brigade over the enemy's breakthrough in Kharkiv region. This is stated in the ruling of the Leninsky District Court of Kharkiv, UNN reports.

"The pre-trial investigation established that on May 10, near the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Borysivka, Pylyne of Kharkiv district and Gatyshche of Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, as well as other settlements of Kharkiv region along the line of the state border of Ukraine with Russia, during the enemy's assault, there were facts of abandonment of combat positions by units of the 125th Brigade numbering up to 1 company, as a result of which the enemy was defeated by the forces of the 2nd echelon," the court ruling reads.

It is also noted that it was found that "the command of the 125th Brigade and its subordinate units, namely: 415th separate rifle battalion, 23rd mechanized brigade, 172nd separate rifle battalion", "did not properly organize the defense of positions on the border" with the Russian Federation, "which led to the loss of... positions, military equipment and personnel".

The proceedings were initiated under two articles of the Criminal Code: Part 4 of Article 425 and Article 429. During the pre-trial investigation, as indicated, there was a need for additional information in the possession of some of the defendants in the case.

These articles refer to a negligent attitude to military service and unauthorized leaving of the battlefield or refusal to use weapons.

Another ruling of May 22 in the same case states that 56 military personnel are involved in the investigation, including platoon commanders, radio operators, medics, grenade launchers, shooters, snipers, gunners, etc.

On the morning of May 10, Russia began a new wave of counteroffensive actions in the Kharkiv sector.