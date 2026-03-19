Ozempic may reduce risks of mental health deterioration – study

A new study has shown that semaglutide-based drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, can have a positive impact not only on physical but also on mental health. This includes reducing the risks of worsening depression, anxiety, and addictions. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry, the risk of worsening depression decreased by 44%, anxiety by 38%, and addictions by 47%. Scientists analyzed data from almost 95,000 people with diabetes or obesity and mental disorders.

Further research needed

Scientists consider the results promising enough to initiate clinical trials to test the effectiveness of these drugs in treating mental disorders.

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Better mental health is generally a consequence of better physical health, and since the 1880s we have known that diabetes is associated with depression – noted expert David Nutt.

At the same time, experts emphasize that these drugs are unlikely to become an independent means of treating depression or anxiety, but can play an auxiliary role.

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