Over a week, the "Army of Drones" eliminated more than 300 occupants and more than 100 pieces of russian military equipment

Over the past week, the strike units of the "Army of Drones" eliminated more than 300 Russians and more than a hundred pieces of occupation military equipment. This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Thus, according to a new report, over the past week , drones have been used to strike:

19 tanks;

27 armored combat vehicles;

355 strongholds;

315 occupants;

44 guns;

55 trucks;

6 self-propelled artillery systems (SAU);

2 MLRS;

8 warehouses with fuel and BC;

11 units of radar equipment.

It is noted that the report includes the NGU, SBU units, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video evidence of the elimination of the targets.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy command and observation post and a warehouse with ammunition in Kherson region.