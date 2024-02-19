Over a thousand amendments submitted to the mobilization bill - Bezuhla

More than 1200 amendments have been submitted to the updated government draft law on mobilization, which was adopted as a basis in early February. This was reported by MP Mariana Bezuhla on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"As of today, MPs have submitted 1276 (!) amendments to the draft law on mobilization. And the deadline is February 21. So don't ask me what's next. We are still collecting proposals," Bezuhla said.

Addendum

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the Verkhovna Rada had set the agenda for February 19-25, which does not include consideration of the law on mobilization in the second reading.

Zheleznyak believesthat his consideration of the law has been postponed until early March.