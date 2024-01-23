Organizing a referendum for the occupiers: another collaborator detained in Kherson region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Organizing a referendum for the occupiers: another collaborator detained in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22842 views

Law enforcers arrested a woman who organized an illegal referendum for the Kremlin during the russian occupation of Kherson. She faces up to 10 years in prison for collaborating with the occupiers.

In Kherson region, law enforcement officers detained a woman who organized the kremlin's illegal referendum during the occupation of the region. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The defendant was a resident of the village of Dudchany, Beryslav district. After the occupation of the community, she voluntarily joined the local russian "election committee".

For cooperation with the invaders, their accomplice received a one-time cash "reward" of 50 thousand russian rubles and the "privilege" of free movement in the area.

SBU officers tracked down the criminal and detained her in the course of stabilization measures in the de-occupied territory of Kherson region.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU officers served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 5 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy)

- the agency summarized.

She is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

Investigators found that, while in the ranks of the pseudo-organization, the woman agitated her fellow villagers to "vote for the region's accession" to Russia.

To collect signatures, she took racist ballots with her and went around the yards accompanied by armed invaders.

In case of refusal to participate in the pseudo-referendum, people were threatened with imprisonment and confiscation of property.

In addition, during the fake plebiscite, the collaborator took part in campaigning events that praised the criminal activities of Gauleiter Saldo.

Recall

A collaborator was detained in Kherson , who forced people to take Russian passports during the occupation and threatened local residents with the cancellation of benefits.

Donetsk region detains woman who was "hunting" for Ukrainian armored vehicles near Bakhmut23.01.24, 11:07 • 21386 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

