Donetsk region detains woman who was "hunting" for Ukrainian armored vehicles near Bakhmut

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 50394 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107031 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135731 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134674 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174603 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171009 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178143 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167132 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102275 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101970 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103946 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 68000 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 40197 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 50400 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280217 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248221 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258756 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29862 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135733 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105644 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105667 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121835 views
Donetsk region detains woman who was "hunting" for Ukrainian armored vehicles near Bakhmut

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21384 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman accused of working for the Russian Federation. The suspect identified and passed to the enemy forces in Donetsk region the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and heavy weapons.

The SBU CI detained another FSB agent who was reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. First of all, the suspect tried to identify and pass on to the aggressor the locations of the Armed Forces personnel and heavy weapons near the front line in the Bakhmut area. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

The agent's special focus was on Ukrainian troops in armored vehicles, including Bushmaster. In order to obtain intelligence, the Russian agent traveled around frontline settlements and covertly photographed "necessary" objects,

- the statement said.

Details

She transmitted the information she received via messenger to her curator, who has already been identified by the SBU. He turned out to be an FSB officer located in the temporarily occupied part of the territory in eastern Ukraine.

Image

The invaders needed the intelligence to prepare missile and artillery strikes on the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Image

The SBU officers timely exposed the Russian agent and thus prevented the enemy's plans to fire on Ukrainian targets.

After gradual documentation of the criminal actions of the suspect, she was detained red-handed when she tried to identify and photograph a possible base of Ukrainian defenders. The detainee's phone was seized, which she used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia,

- the SBU said.

According to the investigation, the attacker was a resident of Kostiantynivka, who was remotely recruited by the Russian special service at the end of 2022. The woman came to the attention of the aggressor because of her anti-Ukrainian activity in the chats of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

To collect intelligence in different locations, the traitor used public transportation, and for secrecy, she constantly changed her routes. The Russian agent received a monetary "reward" from the FSB for the tasks she performed.

The SBU investigators have served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She faces life imprisonment.

He was "pointing" Russian S-300s at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vuhledar: SBU detains former Donetsk customs officer19.01.24, 11:24 • 20917 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies

