Donetsk region detains woman who was "hunting" for Ukrainian armored vehicles near Bakhmut

The SBU CI detained another FSB agent who was reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. First of all, the suspect tried to identify and pass on to the aggressor the locations of the Armed Forces personnel and heavy weapons near the front line in the Bakhmut area. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

The agent's special focus was on Ukrainian troops in armored vehicles, including Bushmaster. In order to obtain intelligence, the Russian agent traveled around frontline settlements and covertly photographed "necessary" objects, - the statement said.

Details

She transmitted the information she received via messenger to her curator, who has already been identified by the SBU. He turned out to be an FSB officer located in the temporarily occupied part of the territory in eastern Ukraine.

The invaders needed the intelligence to prepare missile and artillery strikes on the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The SBU officers timely exposed the Russian agent and thus prevented the enemy's plans to fire on Ukrainian targets.

After gradual documentation of the criminal actions of the suspect, she was detained red-handed when she tried to identify and photograph a possible base of Ukrainian defenders. The detainee's phone was seized, which she used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia, - the SBU said.

According to the investigation, the attacker was a resident of Kostiantynivka, who was remotely recruited by the Russian special service at the end of 2022. The woman came to the attention of the aggressor because of her anti-Ukrainian activity in the chats of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

To collect intelligence in different locations, the traitor used public transportation, and for secrecy, she constantly changed her routes. The Russian agent received a monetary "reward" from the FSB for the tasks she performed.

The SBU investigators have served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She faces life imprisonment.

He was "pointing" Russian S-300s at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vuhledar: SBU detains former Donetsk customs officer