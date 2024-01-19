ukenru
He was "pointing" Russian S-300s at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vuhledar: SBU detains former Donetsk customs officer

He was "pointing" Russian S-300s at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vuhledar: SBU detains former Donetsk customs officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20918 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has arrested a former employee of the Donetsk customs office who was adjusting enemy strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vuhledar. The suspect, who is also accused of passing important information to Russian special services, could face life in prison.

The SBU CI detained another Russian military intelligence agent who was adjusting enemy attacks on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region. He was a resident of Vuhledar, a former head of one of the departments of the Donetsk Regional Customs. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

The offender was performing the occupiers' task of "guiding" Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to the places of temporary deployment of the Defense Forces units in the Vuhledar area,

- the statement said.

Details

To do this, the suspect walked around the area in between shelling and recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders' personnel and military equipment.

He sent the information to the Russian secret service via a popular messenger in the form of screenshots of maps with text files.

SBU officers detained a Russian military intelligence agent near the frontline.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a resident of Vuhledar, a former head of one of the departments of the Donetsk Regional Customs. Before the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the official retired and in December 2023 remotely accessed the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the game),

- The SBU notes.

To contact the occupiers, the traitor called his former colleague, who is now a "liaison" of Russian military intelligence in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region.

Image

During the searches, the SBU seized from the detainee a cell phone with evidence of his intelligence and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country.

The SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

He spied on combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region: SBU detains enemy informant17.01.24, 10:53 • 19392 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies

