He spied on combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region: SBU detains enemy informant

The SBU detained a hostile informant in Kropyvnytskyi who was collecting intelligence on the Air Force of Ukraine. The attacker also collected information about airfields, control points and warehouses. This was reported by the SBU, UNN writes.

SBU cyber specialists detained another informant of Russian special services who was collecting intelligence on the Air Force of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region, - the statement reads

Details

It is noted that the informant was interested in the directions and frequency of Ukrainian combat aircraft, including frontline bombers and fighters. He tried to identify operational airfields of military aviation, control points and ammunition depots of the Armed Forces.

The offender sent the information to specialized Telegram channels created by Russian special services to collect intelligence on Ukrainian defenders. To disguise his criminal actions, he periodically changed his profile nickname in the messenger and used a proxy server for anonymization, - the SBU added.

It is reported that the suspect came to the attention of the aggressor more than 3 months ago due to his anti-Ukrainian posts in social networks. The man carried out all further communication with the occupiers through the Internet resources controlled by them. To gather intelligence, the offender traveled around the region on his own and covertly recorded military facilities of the Defense Forces.

The informant was detained in his apartment in Kropyvnytskyi. During the searches, the SBU seized computer equipment and a mobile phone with evidence of criminal actions.

Addendum

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

A measure of restraint in the form of detention without the right to be released on bail was imposed on the offender. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

