OpenAI: Musk invested only 45 million instead of a billion dollars in AI development and wanted to merge the startup with Tesla

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17559 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57147 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43503 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212901 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191382 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176838 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221679 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249379 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155199 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371658 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16075 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57137 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 212893 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 172810 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191377 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11606 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20563 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21126 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37574 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45339 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

OpenAI: Musk invested only 45 million instead of a billion dollars in AI development and wanted to merge the startup with Tesla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53706 views

OpenAI denied Musk's claims that he had invested $1 billion in artificial intelligence development and said that he was seeking full control over the startup.

OpenAI: Musk invested only 45 million instead of a billion dollars in AI development and wanted to merge the startup with Tesla

Representatives of OpenAI said they plan to reject all claims made by Elon Musk in a recent lawsuit. This is stated in a blog written by the OpenAI team, UNN reports with reference to Techcrunch.

Details

The statement was signed by all members of the OpenAI team - Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Shulman, Sam Altman, and Wojciech Zaremba. They write that since its founding in 2015, OpenAI has received less than $45 million from Musk, despite his initial commitment to provide $1 billion in funding. The startup has also raised more than $90 million from other donors to support its research.

The OpenAI team's blog is a reaction to Musk's lawsuitfiled last week. Musk claims that OpenAI violated the original contractual agreements by seeking to make a profit instead of the non-profit organization's mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity. According to him, OpenAI was founded to create a counterweight to Google.

OpenAI's founding agreement required the startup to make its technology "freely available" to the public, but the firm changed its priorities to maximize profits for Microsoft, Musk said in a lawsuit.

The blog argues that the enormous computing resources required to develop artificial general intelligence - an AI system with human-level or higher intelligence - required billions of dollars in annual spending. This led to the realization that a shift to a commercial structure was necessary to secure the necessary funding and resources. This led to a disagreement with Musk.

When we discussed creating a commercial entity to advance the mission, Elon wanted us to merge with Tesla, or he wanted full control. Elon left OpenAI saying that there had to be a suitable competitor to Google/DeepMind and that he was going to do it himself. He said he would support us if we found our own way

- wrote in OpenAI.

They write that in early February 2018, Musk proposed that OpenAI "join Tesla as its cash cow.

OpenAI believes that their mission is to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity, which includes developing safe and useful AGI while promoting broad access to its tools. In response to Musk's accusations that OpenAI has abandoned the principles of open source, the startup emphasized that Musk knew about the possible departure from full transparency and agreed to it, as the organization has made significant progress in the development of AGI.

Elon Musk is being sued: ex-Twitter executives demand more than $128 million in compensation04.03.24, 22:41 • 29357 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Technologies
OpenAI
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
Microsoft
Google
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90