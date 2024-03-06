OpenAI: Musk invested only 45 million instead of a billion dollars in AI development and wanted to merge the startup with Tesla

Representatives of OpenAI said they plan to reject all claims made by Elon Musk in a recent lawsuit. This is stated in a blog written by the OpenAI team, UNN reports with reference to Techcrunch.

Details

The statement was signed by all members of the OpenAI team - Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Shulman, Sam Altman, and Wojciech Zaremba. They write that since its founding in 2015, OpenAI has received less than $45 million from Musk, despite his initial commitment to provide $1 billion in funding. The startup has also raised more than $90 million from other donors to support its research.

The OpenAI team's blog is a reaction to Musk's lawsuitfiled last week. Musk claims that OpenAI violated the original contractual agreements by seeking to make a profit instead of the non-profit organization's mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity. According to him, OpenAI was founded to create a counterweight to Google.

OpenAI's founding agreement required the startup to make its technology "freely available" to the public, but the firm changed its priorities to maximize profits for Microsoft, Musk said in a lawsuit.

The blog argues that the enormous computing resources required to develop artificial general intelligence - an AI system with human-level or higher intelligence - required billions of dollars in annual spending. This led to the realization that a shift to a commercial structure was necessary to secure the necessary funding and resources. This led to a disagreement with Musk.

When we discussed creating a commercial entity to advance the mission, Elon wanted us to merge with Tesla, or he wanted full control. Elon left OpenAI saying that there had to be a suitable competitor to Google/DeepMind and that he was going to do it himself. He said he would support us if we found our own way - wrote in OpenAI.

They write that in early February 2018, Musk proposed that OpenAI "join Tesla as its cash cow.

OpenAI believes that their mission is to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity, which includes developing safe and useful AGI while promoting broad access to its tools. In response to Musk's accusations that OpenAI has abandoned the principles of open source, the startup emphasized that Musk knew about the possible departure from full transparency and agreed to it, as the organization has made significant progress in the development of AGI.

