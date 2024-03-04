$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 11418 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 31760 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30876 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 184932 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171080 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170176 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 217346 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248382 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154171 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371432 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Elon Musk is being sued: ex-Twitter executives demand more than $128 million in compensation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29357 views

Former Twitter executives have sued Elon Musk for more than $128 million in compensation they claim they were owed after being fired following Musk's acquisition of the company.

Elon Musk is being sued: ex-Twitter executives demand more than $128 million in compensation

Twitter execs, including former CEO Agrawal, have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, demanding more than $128 million in compensation. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal , UNN reported.

Details 

Four former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk. They are demanding compensation in excess of $128 million.

The other plaintiffs are Ned Segal, Twitter's former CFO; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel, according to the report.

This entire team managed the company during the long process of transferring their institution to the jurisdiction of Musk's managers, during which they sued the billionaire, who first said he changed his mind about buying the company and then went ahead with the acquisition.

According to the WSJ, former executives who led the company through a difficult transition disagree with Musk's firing them for alleged gross negligence and willful misconduct. For this reason, they are demanding compensation in excess of $128 million.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

