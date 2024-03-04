Elon Musk is being sued: ex-Twitter executives demand more than $128 million in compensation

Twitter execs, including former CEO Agrawal, have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, demanding more than $128 million in compensation. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal , UNN reported.

Details

Four former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk. They are demanding compensation in excess of $128 million.

The other plaintiffs are Ned Segal, Twitter's former CFO; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel, according to the report.

This entire team managed the company during the long process of transferring their institution to the jurisdiction of Musk's managers, during which they sued the billionaire, who first said he changed his mind about buying the company and then went ahead with the acquisition.

According to the WSJ, former executives who led the company through a difficult transition disagree with Musk's firing them for alleged gross negligence and willful misconduct. For this reason, they are demanding compensation in excess of $128 million.