Only leaders: the Presidential Administration explains why Ukraine will not be satisfied with the participation of representatives of the Foreign Ministries of China, India or other countries at the Peace Summit

The Ukrainian side, when agreeing on the participation of a country in the Global Peace Summit, insists on the presence of state leaders, not their representatives. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva in an interview with We-Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The countries you mentioned (the United States, China, India) are indeed determining their position. We have discussed the participation of the Chinese leader, and we are also in dialogue with India and other countries of the Global South. The participation of South Africa and Saudi Arabia is important to us, as well as the participation of representatives of the Latin continent and the Asian region. We are working, and I think we will get the participation of these leaders in the Summit," he said.

As you know, the first Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives from all continents. The Office of the President previously announced that the coordination efforts of the Ukrainian and Swiss sides led to the organization of this summit, which will be attended by leaders and heads of government from around the world.

