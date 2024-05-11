Ukraine does not name the number of countries attending the Peace Summit: the Presidential Administration explains

Ukraine does not disclose the number of countries that will attend the Peace Summit, because this will facilitate the work of the aggressor country, which has literally turned on the "machine" to disrupt the event. This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva, UNN reports with reference to "We are Ukraine".

"Because those countries that are still deciding on their position will be influenced by the aggressor. That is why we do not disclose the numbers. But believe me, they are quite serious today, and this is after a little over a week since official invitations were sent to 168 potential participating countries," Zhovkva said.

Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Addendum

Ukraine invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat during the first inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, Ukraine will be ready to hear steps from international partners on how they see the war ending. Kyiv will also propose its own steps.