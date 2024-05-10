Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to the Peace Summit in Switzerland
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy invited Argentine President Javier Milea to the Peace Summit in Switzerland, discussed bilateral relations with Argentina, and expects the upcoming visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Argentina to result in concrete agreements for the benefit of both countries.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Argentine President Javier Milea and invited him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.
I am in constant contact with President Javier Millais. I am grateful to Argentina for supporting the Peace Formula. It is important that the voice of Latin America is heard at our Peace Summit in Switzerland, so I personally invited Javier to join
The leaders also discussed bilateral relations.
"Ukraine is interested in their development. In May, our delegation will visit Argentina. I expect concrete agreements and benefits for both our countries from the visit," Zelenskyy summarized.
