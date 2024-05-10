Patriarch Bartholomew confirms participation in Global Peace Summit - Zelensky

Patriarch Bartholomew confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit, which is extremely symbolic for Ukraine. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

He had a conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I congratulated His All-Holiness on Easter, thanked him for his prayers for Ukraine and warm wishes to the Ukrainian people. Patriarch Bartholomew confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit, which is extremely symbolic for us - Zelensky said on Twitter.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that he appreciates "the important contribution of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the restoration of a just peace in our country.

"Light will win!" - Zelensky summarized.

