Patriarch Bartholomew confirms participation in Global Peace Summit - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit, which is extremely symbolic for Ukraine, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He had a conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I congratulated His All-Holiness on Easter, thanked him for his prayers for Ukraine and warm wishes to the Ukrainian people. Patriarch Bartholomew confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit, which is extremely symbolic for us
The President of Ukraine emphasized that he appreciates "the important contribution of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the restoration of a just peace in our country.
"Light will win!" - Zelensky summarized.
