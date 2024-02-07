One person killed, dozens injured, buildings and communications destroyed: Interior Ministry reports on the consequences of the Russian attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75820 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118747 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123397 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165277 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165477 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268158 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166873 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238098 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101075 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69189 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 42051 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38196 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51545 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268158 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248869 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234955 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100605 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101031 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117524 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118145 views
Actual
One person killed, dozens injured, buildings and communications destroyed: Interior Ministry reports on the consequences of the Russian attack

One person killed, dozens injured, buildings and communications destroyed: Interior Ministry reports on the consequences of the Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30505 views

A massive Russian air attack on February 7 killed one person and injured dozens in 6 regions of Ukraine, damaging buildings, gas networks and communications.

As a result of Russia's massive air attack on Ukraine on February 7, one person was killed and dozens were injured in 6 regions of Ukraine. At least 30 private houses and an 18-story building in Kyiv were confirmed damaged. Outbuildings and the gas network were also damaged.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

As of 10 a.m., 6 regions of Ukraine are reporting the consequences of a massive Russian attack:

Mykolaiv: 1 person died as a result of a rocket attack by the occupiers. 20 private houses and the gas network were damaged. SES tents have been deployed at the site, and psychologists have been engaged.

Kharkiv region: around 6 am the enemy attacked the regional center. 2 people were injured, and 1 person was rescued by the State Emergency Service. Rescuers are examining the area.

It is noted that in Dnipropetrovs'k and Lviv regions, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Kyiv region: at least 10 private houses, outbuildings and communications were damaged in Bucha and Fastiv districts. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

To recap

An 18-storey building collapsed in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, and the State Emergency Service is evacuating people and extinguishing the fire. It is believed that there may be victims under the rubble.

Image

There were also reports of a fire in a service station building, car fires, and damage to communications in Kyiv.

UNN reported that 11 people were injured in the morning rocket attack in Kyiv.

The consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv region were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office2/7/24, 9:55 AM • 28087 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising