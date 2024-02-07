One person killed, dozens injured, buildings and communications destroyed: Interior Ministry reports on the consequences of the Russian attack

As a result of Russia's massive air attack on Ukraine on February 7, one person was killed and dozens were injured in 6 regions of Ukraine. At least 30 private houses and an 18-story building in Kyiv were confirmed damaged. Outbuildings and the gas network were also damaged.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

As of 10 a.m., 6 regions of Ukraine are reporting the consequences of a massive Russian attack:

Mykolaiv: 1 person died as a result of a rocket attack by the occupiers. 20 private houses and the gas network were damaged. SES tents have been deployed at the site, and psychologists have been engaged.

Kharkiv region: around 6 am the enemy attacked the regional center. 2 people were injured, and 1 person was rescued by the State Emergency Service. Rescuers are examining the area.

It is noted that in Dnipropetrovs'k and Lviv regions, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Kyiv region: at least 10 private houses, outbuildings and communications were damaged in Bucha and Fastiv districts. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

To recap

An 18-storey building collapsed in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, and the State Emergency Service is evacuating people and extinguishing the fire. It is believed that there may be victims under the rubble.

There were also reports of a fire in a service station building, car fires, and damage to communications in Kyiv.

UNN reported that 11 people were injured in the morning rocket attack in Kyiv.

The consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv region were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office