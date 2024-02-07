The consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv region were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office

The Prosecutor General's Office published photos of the aftermath of a rocket attack on Kyiv region, where residential buildings, vehicles were damaged and two people were wounded, UNN reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on February 7, 2024, the military of the aggressor country launched a missile attack on Kyiv region.

"According to preliminary information, two civilians were injured. In two districts of Kyiv region, enemy missile fragments hit private and apartment buildings. Also, outbuildings and vehicles were damaged," the OGP informs.

Prosecutors, investigators, experts, and employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Addendum

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said that as a result of the Russian attack, debris fell in 8 settlements of Kyiv region. Two people were slightly injured. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure.