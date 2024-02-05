One person died in Odesa region due to a power line break, two hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Kharkiv region

One person died due to a broken power line wire in Odesa region. Two people were hospitalized in serious condition with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Kharkiv region. The accidents were reported on Monday by the Energy Ministry, UNN reported.

In the Odesa region, in one of the settlements of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a fatal accident occurred near a private house due to a wire break. The circumstances of the emergency are being investigated - the Ministry of Energy said.

There are also reports of accidents and violations related to the use of gas in the home.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, two people were found in a private house with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As noted, the victims used an oven and burners on a gas stove for heating.

In addition, in Mykolaiv , a gas leak was detected in a nine-story building from a locked apartment, which caused the entrance to be gassed. 10 consumers were disconnected from gas supply.

It is also reported that gas supply to 108 household consumers in the city of Sharhorod in Vinnytsia region has been cut off for technological reasons. Work is underway to restore gas distribution, the Ministry of Energy said.

