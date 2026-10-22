On October 23, parts of Ukraine will once again operate under outage schedules — how many groups will be switched off

Photo for illustrative purposes

Tomorrow, October 23, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine. As reported by "Ukrenergo," 1 to 2 queues will be without power, reports UNN.

How consumption restrictions will be applied:

• 06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry;

• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 1 to 2 queues).

The company noted that the reason for introducing the restrictions was the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Russia has intensified its attacks with cluster ballistic missiles and continues to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — Zelenskyy