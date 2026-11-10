On November 11, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity

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On November 11, outage schedules will be in effect across Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1.5 and 4 groups will be disconnected, UNN reports.

How the scheduled power outages will be implemented:

• for industry – capacity restriction schedules;

• for all categories of consumers – hourly outage schedules (from 1.5 to 4 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow’s outages may last from 6 to 16 hours.

The reason is the aftermath of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock to return electricity to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible - Ukrenergo emphasized.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 8 regions: where there are power outages and where the situation is most difficult