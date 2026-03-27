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On March 26, 150 battles took place on the front, the enemy launched over 9,000 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Over the past day, 150 clashes and over 9,000 drone attacks were recorded on the front. The Defense Forces destroyed 1,000 invaders and over 2,200 enemy drones.

On March 26, 150 battles took place on the front, the enemy launched over 9,000 drones - General Staff

Over the past day, March 26, 150 combat engagements took place at the front. Yesterday, the enemy launched 68 air strikes, dropping 227 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 9190 kamikaze drones and carried out 3906 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 98 with multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of Korenyok, Sumy region; Pysantsi, Vasylivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Verkhnya Tersa, Dolynka, Lyubytske, Novosoloshine, Veselyanka, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Shevchenkivske, and Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one other important enemy object.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 69 shellings over the past day, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units twice near the settlements of Starytsia and Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked once near the settlement of Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense near the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 42 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske in the direction of the settlements of Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Kucheriv Yar, and Svitle.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Vyshneve, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 22 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrnyi, and Svyatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Tokmachka, Stepove, and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1000 personnel. The enemy also lost one tank, nine armored combat vehicles, 68 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 2222 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 217 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 27, Russians launched 102 drones at Ukraine, 93 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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