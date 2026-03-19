Oman's Foreign Minister on War with Iran: No Scenario Where US Gets What It Wants

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi stated that the war with Iran is the "biggest miscalculation" of the Trump administration, and indicated that there is no probable scenario in which both Israel and America will get what they want from it, as he wrote in an article in The Economist magazine, UNN reports.

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Oman's top diplomat, who mediated negotiations between Washington and Tehran before the war began, called on American allies to intervene and help end what he called an "illegal war."

"The biggest miscalculation of the American administration, of course, was that it allowed itself to be drawn into this war. This is not America's war, and there is no probable scenario in which both Israel and America will get what they want from it. Hopefully, America's commitment to regime change is merely rhetorical, while Israel clearly seeks the overthrow of the Islamic Republic and likely cares little about how the country is governed or by whom, once that is achieved," Albusaidi noted.

He, as CNN notes, described the impact of the war on the global economy and regional security. Gulf states, including Oman, have for decades bought American weapons and hosted American bases, hoping to prevent a potential Iranian attack. The relative peace and prosperity these countries enjoyed are now threatened, Albusaidi wrote, because the US has "lost control of its own foreign policy."

"The question to America's friends is simple. What can we do to pull the superpower out of this unwanted entanglement?" he wrote.

"First and foremost, America's friends have a responsibility to tell the truth. This starts with the fact that there are two sides in this war that gain nothing from it, and that the national interests of both Iran and America lie in ending hostilities as soon as possible," the Omani Foreign Minister said.

He added that Israel seems to have "convinced" the US that the war would be easy to win, but to achieve Israel's goals, the US would have to deploy troops on the ground and commit to the type of endless war that Trump promised to end.

US considers new military buildup in war with Iran and deployment of ground troops