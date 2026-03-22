Oleh Doroshchuk became the first Ukrainian world indoor high jump champion in history

Oleh Doroshchuk, having become the world indoor champion on March 21, inscribed his name in history as the first Ukrainian high jumper ever to reach the highest step of the podium at this particular tournament. This was reported by the Athletics Federation of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that before this, Ukrainians had repeatedly won outdoor world championships, but no one had yet managed to achieve this success indoors. Just as Doroshchuk had never managed to reach the podium at world championships. But the athlete did not make a tragedy out of it. He just calmly, in his own style, said: "Well, then, next time I will win."

Doroshchuk achieved his goal in Toruń, clearing the bar at a height of 2.30 meters on his first attempt. The same height was conquered by Mexican Eric Portillo, but on his third attempt. He won silver. Bronze medals were won by Jamaican Raymond Richards and South Korean Woo Sang-hyeok (Woo) with a result of 2.26 m. - the report says.

We add that after the second day of competition, the Ukrainian national team, with three medals, ranks third in the medal standings of the 2026 World Indoor Athletics Championships. Italy leads with 3 gold awards, followed by the US national team. On the last day of the championship on Sunday, 12 sets of awards will be contested.

Recall

The day before, in Switzerland, Ukrainian ski acrobats won gold at the Junior World Freestyle Skiing Championships.

Mahuchikh wins "gold", Levchenko - "silver" at World Indoor Athletics Championships