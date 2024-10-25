Occupants in Crimea increase pressure on “loose” religious denominations
In the occupied Crimea, religious persecution of believers who do not belong to the “bonded” denominations is intensifying. The OCU temple was destroyed, Muslim schools are being closed, and “Jehovah's Witnesses” are being sentenced to real terms.
Religious persecution has been escalating in the temporarily occupied Crimea over the past two months. The security forces put pressure on believers who do not belong to the "bonded" denominations. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.
Details
In Yevpatoria, the occupiers reportedly destroyed the Holy Cross Church of the OCU, and its community is being forced to pay for the demolition.
Muslim schools are being closed, and Muslims who do not recognize the "official" mufti are being pressured
Also, the Crimean "court" reportedly toughened the punishment for Jehovah's Witnesses, replacing suspended sentences with real terms. This is a "purge" to get rid of all those who do not support the occupation.
In occupied Crimea, more than a thousand cases of persecution for peaceful resistance have been recorded since February 2022. People are punished for flying the Ukrainian flag, having patriotic manicures, and listening to Ukrainian songs.