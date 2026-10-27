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Norway’s Prime Minister responded to Denmark’s criticism of his conversation with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Jonas Gahr Støre denied that the conversation with Putin had been uncoordinated with the allies. He said that the partners had been informed in advance.

Norway’s Prime Minister responded to Denmark’s criticism of his conversation with Putin

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre responded to criticism from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen over his phone call with Russian President vladimir putin. This was reported by NRK, writes UNN.

Details

The Norwegian prime minister noted that, after four years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe has still not developed a common approach to negotiations with russia. At the same time, he acknowledged that he and Finnish President Alexander Stubb spoke with putin not on behalf of all Europeans, but on behalf of their own countries.

He was responding to remarks by the Danish prime minister, who said that the conversation with putin had not been coordinated with the allies.

"I do not agree with that. Over the past four years, the EU has still not had a common message or a common approach… We are not speaking on behalf of anyone but ourselves, but this issue was discussed quite thoroughly, and all our allies were informed in advance," Støre said.

According to Støre, the conversation with putin lasted 90 minutes, although initially only 20 minutes had been allocated for it.

Earlier reported

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a phone call with kremlin chief vladimir putin on October 27 — as a continuation of the talks in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on October 20 and "in consultation with Ukraine."

Putin, in a conversation with Stubb and Støre about peace, made accusations and demands27.10.26, 13:47 • 1850 views

Olga Rozgon

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