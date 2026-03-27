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Norway cancels collective protection for Ukrainian men aged 18-60

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1878 views

The new rules apply to men aged 18-60 without valid reasons for exemption from service. Asylum applications will now be considered on an individual basis.

Norway cancels collective protection for Ukrainian men aged 18-60

The Norwegian government has introduced changes to the rules for admitting displaced persons from Ukraine, according to which newly arrived men aged 18 to 60 will no longer receive temporary collective protection. This was reported by the country's government, writes UNN.

Details

As Minister of Justice and Public Security Astri Aas-Hansen stated, too many people have arrived in the country since the autumn of 2025, especially young men. According to her, Norway has already accepted the most Ukrainians among the Nordic countries, and municipalities report a burden on services and a housing shortage.

The changes stipulate that men in this age category will no longer receive temporary residence permits based on collective protection. At the same time, they can apply for asylum, which will be considered in the usual manner. According to migration authorities, only a small number of applicants meet the criteria for individual protection.

The restrictions apply only to new applicants and do not affect those who already have temporary collective protection status. Exceptions are also provided for minors, men over 60, persons exempted from military service or unable to perform it, and those evacuated under medical programs. A separate exception applies to men who independently care for children.

Ireland gradually phases out housing payments for Ukrainian refugees25.03.26, 03:31 • 10001 view

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