Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi suffered a heart attack in an Iranian prison - Media

Narges Mohammadi, the imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate in Iran, may have suffered a heart attack, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

According to a statement from the "Free Narges Coalition" campaign, on March 29, Mohammadi's lawyers, accompanied by a family member, visited her in Zanjan prison.

"Her general health was extremely poor; she looked pale and weak, with significant weight loss," the statement said, also quoting her cellmates as saying that on March 24, she was found unconscious in bed with her eyes rolled back.

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi receives Nobel Peace Prize

"Despite this medical emergency and clear signs of a heart attack, the authorities refused to transfer Mohammadi to a hospital or allow her to see a specialist," the statement said.

According to Mohammadi's supporters, she has a heart condition and suffered several heart attacks while imprisoned before undergoing emergency surgery in 2022.

New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prison