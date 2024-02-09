No Ukrainian prisoners in Russian IL-76 - Danilov

There were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed near the Russian city of Belgorod. However, Ukraine does not have enough information about whether the prisoners who were supposed to be exchanged that day are still alive, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with Babel, according to UNN.

Whether our prisoners were there, I can tell you for sure - no. I say this on the basis of the experience we had after Tehran and on the basis of what happened next. If this had really happened, the amount of biological material, what is called, let's say, the dead, would have been in significant numbers - Danilov said.

He believes that the Russians would definitely take advantage of this situation.

"There was no such thing, they had the whole story ready. So let's wait, we just have to wait. If this was happening, then, believe me, Lavrov would be screaming at the UN, and they would show it all. They have nothing to show, because if it really happened, there would be a completely different picture," Danilov said.

Recall

Russia claims that it has allegedly identified the remains of 74 peoplekilled in the crash of an Il-76 aircraft near Belgorod using genetic expertise . According to the Russian statement, the dead include 6 Russian crew members, 3 Russian military police officers and 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.