No Ukrainian prisoners in Russian IL-76 - Danilov

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73916 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118371 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123113 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165344 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267902 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176888 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166857 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148618 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237913 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100819 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67340 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39981 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36158 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49690 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237913 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223233 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248691 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234788 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118371 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100505 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100936 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117430 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118061 views
No Ukrainian prisoners in Russian IL-76 - Danilov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23545 views

According to the NSDC Secretary, there were no Ukrainian prisoners on board the downed Russian plane.

There were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed near the Russian city of Belgorod. However, Ukraine does not have enough information about whether the prisoners who were supposed to be exchanged that day are still alive, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with Babel, according to UNN

Whether our prisoners were there, I can tell you for sure - no. I say this on the basis of the experience we had after Tehran and on the basis of what happened next. If this had really happened, the amount of biological material, what is called, let's say, the dead, would have been in significant numbers

- Danilov said.

He believes that the Russians would definitely take advantage of this situation. 

"There was no such thing, they had the whole story ready. So let's wait, we just have to wait. If this was happening, then, believe me, Lavrov would be screaming at the UN, and they would show it all. They have nothing to show, because if it really happened, there would be a completely different picture," Danilov said. 

Recall

Russia claims that it has allegedly identified the remains of 74 peoplekilled in the crash of an Il-76 aircraft near Belgorod using genetic expertise . According to the Russian statement, the dead include 6 Russian crew members, 3 Russian military police officers and 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
tehranTehran
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising