No signals from Russia regarding "energy truce" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently no signals from Russia regarding a possible "energy truce." At the same time, Ukraine plans to convey this initiative to the American side, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged.

If they hit us, we will respond. If they are ready to stop, we will act symmetrically. - said the President.

Thus, Ukraine considers the possibility of stopping attacks on energy infrastructure only if there are reciprocal steps from Russia. Otherwise, the response to attacks will remain symmetrical.

Ukraine must find Russia's weaknesses and prioritize - Zelenskyy