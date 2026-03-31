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No signals from Russia regarding "energy truce" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The President stated that there are no signals from the Russian Federation regarding an energy truce. Ukraine plans to transfer the initiative to the United States and will only act reciprocally.

No signals from Russia regarding "energy truce" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently no signals from Russia regarding a possible "energy truce." At the same time, Ukraine plans to convey this initiative to the American side, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged.

If they hit us, we will respond. If they are ready to stop, we will act symmetrically.

- said the President.

Thus, Ukraine considers the possibility of stopping attacks on energy infrastructure only if there are reciprocal steps from Russia. Otherwise, the response to attacks will remain symmetrical.

Ukraine must find Russia's weaknesses and prioritize - Zelenskyy31.03.26, 11:02 • 4564 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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