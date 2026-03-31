No signals from Russia regarding "energy truce" - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President stated that there are no signals from the Russian Federation regarding an energy truce. Ukraine plans to transfer the initiative to the United States and will only act reciprocally.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently no signals from Russia regarding a possible "energy truce." At the same time, Ukraine plans to convey this initiative to the American side, reports UNN.
Details
The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged.
If they hit us, we will respond. If they are ready to stop, we will act symmetrically.
Thus, Ukraine considers the possibility of stopping attacks on energy infrastructure only if there are reciprocal steps from Russia. Otherwise, the response to attacks will remain symmetrical.
Ukraine must find Russia's weaknesses and prioritize - Zelenskyy31.03.26, 11:02 • 4564 views