Ukraine must find Russia's weaknesses and prioritize - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Long-range strikes and sanctions caused a $100 billion Russian budget deficit in 2026. However, daily increases in energy revenues help the enemy.
Ukraine, being smaller than Russia, must find its weak points and set appropriate priorities. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN.
Details
How does the Russian economy work? It depends on energy. Sanctions have affected it. Our long-range strikes have affected it. Increased energy exports from the Middle East and the United States have also affected it.
According to Zelenskyy, all these factors led to a Russian budget deficit of approximately $100 billion in 2026.
However, their energy revenues are growing daily, and that doesn't help us.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that leaders in the Middle East do not want a prolonged war - instead, Russia wants it, as it benefits from it.