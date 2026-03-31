Ukraine must find Russia's weaknesses and prioritize - Zelenskyy

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine, being smaller than Russia, must find its weak points and set appropriate priorities. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN.

Details

How does the Russian economy work? It depends on energy. Sanctions have affected it. Our long-range strikes have affected it. Increased energy exports from the Middle East and the United States have also affected it. - stated the head of state.

According to Zelenskyy, all these factors led to a Russian budget deficit of approximately $100 billion in 2026.

However, their energy revenues are growing daily, and that doesn't help us. - summarized the President.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that leaders in the Middle East do not want a prolonged war - instead, Russia wants it, as it benefits from it.