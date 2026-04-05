No power outages across Ukraine tomorrow - Ukrenergo 5 April 2026
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, no electricity consumption restrictions are planned across the country. Ukrenergo advises turning on powerful appliances between 11:00 and 15:00.
Tomorrow in Ukraine will be a day with electricity - no blackouts are planned. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.
Tomorrow, Monday, no consumption restriction measures are planned
Ukrenergo urged to use powerful electrical appliances from 11:00 to 15:00.
Five EU ministers demand windfall tax on energy companies due to fuel price surge04.04.26, 15:03 • 5968 views