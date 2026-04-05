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April 5, 11:39 AM • 23369 views
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

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No power outages across Ukraine tomorrow - Ukrenergo 5 April 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4096 views

On Monday, no electricity consumption restrictions are planned across the country. Ukrenergo advises turning on powerful appliances between 11:00 and 15:00.

No power outages across Ukraine tomorrow - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow in Ukraine will be a day with electricity - no blackouts are planned. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, Monday, no consumption restriction measures are planned

- the message says.

Ukrenergo urged to use powerful electrical appliances from 11:00 to 15:00.

Five EU ministers demand windfall tax on energy companies due to fuel price surge04.04.26, 15:03 • 5968 views

Olga Rozgon

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