No power outages expected in Ukraine on March 22 - Ukrenergo

On Sunday, March 22, no power outages for household consumers or electricity capacity restrictions for industry are forecast in Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

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At the same time, the company asked Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances during daylight hours — from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Recall

Pedro Sánchez announced new projects for Ukrzaliznytsia, medicine, and water supply. Spain has already provided generators to provide heat for 14,000 people.

The Cabinet of Ministers estimated Ukraine's energy resilience plan at UAH 278 billion