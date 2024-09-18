No power outage schedules are planned for today, electricity imports from 5 countries are planned

Today, September 18, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. Electricity imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are expected. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"No power outages are planned for today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies," the agency said.

However, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity sparingly and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00.

Import and export

The agency emphasized that electricity exports are not taking place and are not planned.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1510 MW in certain hours.

Ministry of Energy: Russian Federation shelled energy infrastructure in 8 regions overnight

Weather conditions

As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, 6 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region were cut off from electricity.

Networks status

Northern region: several substations, household consumers and local industry lost power due to technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored.

Southern region: a high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected for technological reasons.

Western region: as a result of technological disruptions, a substation, household consumers and the railroad lost power (there were disruptions in train traffic). The power supply has been restored.

Central region: strong winds caused overhead lines to be disconnected, resulting in power outages at substations and household consumers. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Northeastern region: several substations, household consumers and local industry lost power for technological reasons, while power facilities were reducing the voltage level. The power supply has been partially restored.

De-energizing and energizing consumers

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 127,477 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities, weather conditions and technological disruptions.

In total, 522 settlements remain partially or completely without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

The government expects to receive permission to import up to 2.2 GW from Europe by winter