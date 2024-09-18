Ministry of Energy: Russian Federation shelled energy infrastructure in 8 regions overnight

Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure came under enemy fire in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports .

In , Sumy region , equipment, household and industrial consumers lost power as a result of shelling of the substation. The power supply was partially restored. When the substation was shelled again, a fire broke out. It was extinguished.

In Poltava region , an overhead line was shut down during an air raid. During the inspection, traces of a grassroots fire caused by shelling were reportedly found.

In Donetsk region , the hostilities resulted in the loss of power to substations, household consumers and a mine. At the time of the incident, there were 89 workers in the mine and they were brought to the surface. The power supply has been partially restored.

In Kyiv region, substations were de-energized during the alarm, which resulted in power outages for household consumers in two regions. The power supply has been restored, the Ministry of Energy said.

