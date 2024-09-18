ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108380 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112429 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182212 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145410 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147811 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140741 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189799 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112229 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179544 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104845 views

Ministry of Energy: Russian Federation shelled energy infrastructure in 8 regions overnight

Ministry of Energy: Russian Federation shelled energy infrastructure in 8 regions overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15349 views

Over the past day, hostile shelling damaged civilian energy infrastructure in 8 regions of Ukraine. Blackouts and fires were reported, and some of the damage has been repaired.

Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure came under enemy fire in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports

In , Sumy region , equipment, household and industrial consumers lost power as a result of shelling of the substation. The power supply was partially restored. When the substation was shelled again, a fire broke out. It was extinguished.

In Poltava region , an overhead line was shut down during an air raid. During the inspection, traces of a grassroots fire caused by shelling were reportedly found. 

In Donetsk region , the hostilities resulted in the loss of power to substations, household consumers and a mine. At the time of the incident, there were 89 workers in the mine and they were brought to the surface. The power supply has been partially restored.

In Kyiv region, substations were de-energized during the alarm, which resulted in power outages for household consumers in two regions. The power supply has been restored, the Ministry of Energy said. 

Russia attacked Sumy energy facilities with “Shaheds” at night, 16 drones destroyed in the region - RMA18.09.24, 08:25 • 13509 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising