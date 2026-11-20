Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that US President Donald Trump continues to believe that Russian dictator vladimir putin is ready for peace talks, although there is no real evidence of this. The Polish prime minister spoke about this after a telephone conversation with the American leader during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Berlin, reports Onet, writes UNN.

Details

According to Tusk, on November 19, Trump joined a conversation with European leaders and spoke about the results of his negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and putin.

The Polish prime minister noted that the American president spoke rather optimistically about the prospects for a diplomatic settlement of the war.

At the same time, Tusk emphasized that he had already heard similar assessments from Trump more than once.

Tusk questioned the kremlin's peaceful intentions

His (Trump's - Ed.) faith in vladimir putin's good will seems unshakable, although so far no facts confirm it – the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk added that he would like to see real evidence of Russia's readiness to end the war.

It would be good if, sooner or later, it turned out that Russia was ready to seriously engage in peace talks – he emphasized.

Thus, despite the optimistic signals from Washington following the meeting of Trump, putin and Xi Jinping in China, the Polish prime minister called for assessing the kremlin's intentions by concrete actions rather than statements.

Trump joined the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting by phone — what he said about Putin and peace