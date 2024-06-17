Nine states spent more than $91 billion to modernize nuclear arsenals in 2023

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13714 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 134524 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134903 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148945 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205093 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242578 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150011 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370504 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182938 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149898 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 134524 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134903 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128900 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148945 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10460 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11816 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16011 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17301 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28589 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Nine states spent more than $91 billion to modernize nuclear arsenals in 2023

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14562 views

In 2023, the nine nuclear powers spent a total of $91 billion on their nuclear arsenals, with the United States accounting for more than half of this amount - $51.5 billion.

Nine states spent more than $91 billion to modernize nuclear arsenals in 2023

In 2023, nine nuclear powers spent a total of $91 billion on their arsenals. The United States accounted for more than half of this amount. russia spent $8.3 billion on its nuclear arsenal last year. This was reported by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) in a new report, UNN writes with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

Over the past five years, nuclear-armed states have increased spending on nuclear weapons by one-third, modernizing their arsenals amid growing geopolitical tensions.

According to ICAN, the nine nuclear powers - the United States, China, India, russia, France, the United Kingdom, Israel, Pakistan, and North Korea - spent $91 billion on nuclear arsenals last year, with the United States accounting for more than half of this amount - $51.5 billion. China is in second place by a wide margin ($11.8 billion). Russia is in third place ($8.3 billion).

Spanish President: All resources were used to prevent nuclear disaster due to Russian aggression15.06.24, 20:20 • 28356 views

It is noted that in 2023, spending on nuclear weapons increased by $10.8 billion worldwide, with the lion's share of this amount coming from the United States. Spending on nuclear weapons in the UK has been increasing for the second year in a row (+17%) and amounted to $8.1 billion last year. Spending in France, India, Israel, Pakistan, and the DPRK increased by more than 33% from $68.2 billion in 2018, when ICAN prepared its first report.

Since then, the nuclear powers have spent a total of $387 billion on nuclear arsenals, according to ICAN.

Add

In 2017, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its key role in the development of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in 2021. Alisha Sanders-Zacre, co-author of the ICAN report, said that "instead of investing in Armageddon, the nine nuclear-armed states should follow the example of nearly half the world's countries and join this agreement, thereby making a real contribution to global security.

NATO is negotiating to put nuclear weapons on alert amid threats from russia and China17.06.24, 02:51 • 106103 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
India
North Korea
France
United Kingdom
China
United States
Pakistan
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91