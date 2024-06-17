NATO is negotiating to put nuclear weapons on alert amid threats from russia and China

NATO has begun negotiations on putting nuclear weapons on standby amid growing threats from russia and China. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it was necessary to show the world the alliance's nuclear arsenal to send a clear message to potential enemies.

Stoltenberg emphasized that the bloc is consulting on the deployment of more nuclear weapons. He noted that they are discussing removing missiles from storage and putting them on standby, emphasizing the importance of transparency for deterrence.

I will not go into operational details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational and how many should be stored, but we need to consult on these issues. That is exactly what we are doing - Jens Stoltenberg said.

He noted that ten years ago, nuclear exercises were conducted in complete secrecy, but now NATO openly praises allies for their contributions to deterrence, including the Netherlands for investing in dual-use fighter jets that can carry US nuclear weapons.

Transparency helps to convey a direct message that we are, of course, a nuclear alliance...

NATO's goal is a world without nuclear weapons, but as long as they exist, we will remain a nuclear alliance, because a world where russia, China and North Korea have nuclear weapons and NATO does not is a more dangerous world - Jens Stoltenberg noted .

