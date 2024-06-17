NATO is negotiating to put nuclear weapons on alert amid threats from russia and China

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13578 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 133728 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134340 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148429 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204821 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242418 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149889 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370474 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182915 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149890 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 133765 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 115647 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134366 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128431 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148457 views
NATO is negotiating to put nuclear weapons on alert amid threats from russia and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106103 views

NATO is considering putting more nuclear weapons on alert and increasing the transparency of its nuclear arsenal to deter potential threats from russia and China.

NATO is negotiating to put nuclear weapons on alert amid threats from russia and China

NATO has begun negotiations on putting nuclear weapons on standby amid growing threats from russia and China. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it was necessary to show the world the alliance's nuclear arsenal to send a clear message to potential enemies.

Stoltenberg emphasized that the bloc is consulting on the deployment of more nuclear weapons. He noted that they are discussing removing missiles from storage and putting them on standby, emphasizing the importance of transparency for deterrence.

I will not go into operational details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational and how many should be stored, but we need to consult on these issues. That is exactly what we are doing

- Jens Stoltenberg said.

He noted that ten years ago, nuclear exercises were conducted in complete secrecy, but now NATO openly praises allies for their contributions to deterrence, including the Netherlands for investing in dual-use fighter jets that can carry US nuclear weapons.

Transparency helps to convey a direct message that we are, of course, a nuclear alliance...
NATO's goal is a world without nuclear weapons, but as long as they exist, we will remain a nuclear alliance, because a world where russia, China and North Korea have nuclear weapons and NATO does not is a more dangerous world

- Jens Stoltenberg noted .

Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media15.02.24, 10:20 • 21990 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
North Korea
Jens Stoltenberg
Netherlands
China
United States
