Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Spanish President: All resources were used to prevent nuclear disaster due to Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 28356 views

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez said during the Global Peace Summit that all resources have been mobilized to prevent a nuclear catastrophe due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Spanish President: All resources were used to prevent nuclear disaster due to Russian aggression

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez said that all resources have been deployed to prevent a nuclear catastrophe due to the Russian war.  He said this during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Details 

The President of Spain said that the Spaniards admire the courage of the Ukrainian people.  And he clearly stated that Putin is the aggressor, and the Ukrainian people are the victims

Spain will continue to support Ukraine... We have already heard here about the global consequences of this conflict. About the humanitarian crisis, about the breakdown of food security chains and about the fear of a nuclear catastrophe. I hope that this will never happen. All resources have been deployed to prevent this from happening

- said Pedro Sanchez.

He also emphasized that if the annexation of the temporarily occupied territories is allowed, it will not stop there. "We need to build this consensus with the involvement of all participants, including Russia, so that Ukraine gets the peace it deserves," President Sanchez summarized.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War Politics
Spain
Ukraine
Poland
