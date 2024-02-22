New Zealand announces aid package for Ukraine: almost $26 million

The Government of New Zealand has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $25.9 million and tighter sanctions against Russia on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the New Zealand government.

"This support of $25.9 million will bring the total amount of aid pledged by New Zealand over the past two years to more than $100 million," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said .

The government also decided to extend the deployment of the New Zealand Armed Forces to support Ukraine until June 2025.

It is reported that 97 servicemen of the New Zealand Armed Forces will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers and provide intelligence, communications and logistics support.

Today's aid package also includes:

6.5 million to the UK-managed International Fund for Ukraine to purchase weapons and ammunition for Ukraine;

7 million dollars in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians affected by the war, including IDPs. As noted, New Zealand will cooperate with international humanitarian agencies to provide this assistance;



3 million dollars will be transferred to the World Bank's Trust Fund for Assistance, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reforms in Ukraine;



Work is also underway on new restrictions under the 2022 Law on Sanctions against Russia aimed at countering sanctions evasion.

"It's very important that Ukraine knows that the international community supports it, and that Russia understands that countries like New Zealand support Ukraine's self-defense. This package demonstrates our commitment to that," said Defense Minister Judith Collins.

