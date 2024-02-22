New Zealand announces aid package for Ukraine: almost $26 million

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96547 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110198 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152898 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156688 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252705 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174669 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165841 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227142 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30739 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27165 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34160 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27265 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252705 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227142 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213065 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238748 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225443 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96547 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69411 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75932 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113381 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114256 views
New Zealand announces aid package for Ukraine: almost $26 million

Kyiv

 • 27907 views

On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, New Zealand announced a $25.9 million aid package to Ukraine and toughened sanctions against Russia.

The Government of New Zealand has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $25.9 million and tighter sanctions against Russia on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the New Zealand government.

"This support of $25.9 million will bring the total amount of aid pledged by New Zealand over the past two years to more than $100 million," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said .

The government also decided to extend the deployment of the New Zealand Armed Forces  to support Ukraine until June 2025.

It is reported that 97 servicemen of the New Zealand Armed Forces will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers and provide intelligence, communications and logistics support.

Today's aid package also includes:

  • 6.5 million to the UK-managed International Fund for Ukraine to purchase weapons and ammunition for Ukraine;
  • 7 million dollars in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians affected by the war, including IDPs. As noted, New Zealand will cooperate with international humanitarian agencies to provide this assistance; 
  • 3 million dollars will be transferred to the World Bank's Trust Fund for Assistance, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reforms in Ukraine;

Work is also underway on new restrictions  under the 2022 Law on Sanctions against Russia aimed at countering sanctions evasion.

"It's very important that Ukraine knows that the international community supports it, and that Russia understands that countries like New Zealand support Ukraine's self-defense. This package demonstrates our commitment to that," said Defense Minister Judith Collins.

Ukraine to receive nearly $900 million from IMF as U.S. aid remains on hold - Bloomberg

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

