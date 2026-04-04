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Netanyahu assured that Israel would continue to attack Iran

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 • 6376 views

Israel attacked Iranian petrochemical plants and destroyed 70% of steel production capacity. Netanyahu promises to continue striking the enemy's "money machine."

Netanyahu assured that Israel would continue to attack Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will continue to strike Iran after strikes targeted the country's "money machine," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"After we destroyed 70% of its steel production capabilities, which is used as raw material for weapons used against us," the Israeli prime minister said, "today we attacked their petrochemical plants."

According to Netanyahu, "these two things are their money machine, which finances their war of terror against us and against the world."

"We will continue to strike them, as I promised," the Israeli prime minister concluded.

Trump threatened Iran with hell if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours04.04.26, 17:24 • 6790 views

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