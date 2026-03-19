Nausėda: EU must include "Rosatom" and "Lukoil" in new sanctions package

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that the European Union should not only adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible but also begin discussions on the 21st package, which could include the country's largest oil companies. This was reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

According to Nausėda, "it is unclear and, unfortunately, very regrettable that we still do not have the 20th package of sanctions on the table."

We need to do this as soon as possible. And, of course, the 21st package of sanctions could also be considered, because many companies that I call "untouchable" remain outside the first line. - said the President of Lithuania.

He clarified that he was referring to "Rosatom" and "Lukoil."

"I think it is very important to understand that it is impossible to achieve positive results within the framework of peace negotiations if one adheres to an approach aimed at achieving peace. It is necessary to definitely increase pressure to achieve results and change the behavior of the Russians," Nausėda added.

Recall

EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, according to a statement by 25 leaders of the bloc, amid resistance from Hungary and Slovakia, at a summit on Thursday.

EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia will be adopted, it's a matter of time - European Commission President