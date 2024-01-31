NATO Secretary General on meeting with Speaker of the US House of Representatives: we agreed on the importance of sending a message to Putin that he will not win the war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, summarizing the results of a meeting with US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said that the parties agreed on the importance of sending a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will not win his aggressive war in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Speaker Johnson and I agreed on the importance of sending a clear message to President Putin that he will not win his war of aggression in Ukraine. We agree on the need for increased defense investment and a stronger NATO. NATO is good for Europe and the United States - Stoltenberg wrote in X on January 31.

In a more detailed statement released by NATO's press service, Stoltenberg said that the two sides "discussed the importance of sending a clear and decisive message to President Putin that he will not win his war of aggression in Ukraine, and discussed the growing threat and challenge from China, agreeing that working together in NATO makes us better prepared to face increasing global competition.

