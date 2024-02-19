NATO admits that the West was "too optimistic" about the war in Ukraine in 2023

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96004 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110115 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156614 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252661 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174661 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165840 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227118 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30444 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26831 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33832 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26818 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23959 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252661 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213034 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238719 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225417 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96004 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69236 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75743 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113362 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114238 views
NATO admits that the West was "too optimistic" about the war in Ukraine in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26672 views

The Chairman of NATO's Military Committee said that Western countries were too optimistic in 2023 that Ukraine would quickly defeat Russia with the weapons and training provided, and that they should now be careful not to be too pessimistic about Ukraine's chances in 2024.

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer said that Western countries were "too optimistic" about the course of the war in Ukraine in 2023. This was reported by the Financial Times, UNN

Details 

Bauer admitted that the West was "overly optimistic about a war in 2023," believing that "if we give the Ukrainians the ammunition and training they need, they will win." 

Now, he added, "we have to be careful not to be too pessimistic in 2024." 

"The very fact that Ukraine is still a sovereign state and that Ukrainians have recovered 50 percent of what the Russians took in 2022 is remarkable," Bauer said.

According to the newspaper, the Munich Security Conference, which ended on Sunday, was marked by the recognition that Ukraine desperately needs more weapons and ammunition, and that the rhetoric of solidarity should be urgently translated into practice.

During a Ukrainian lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Denmark has decided to transfer all its artillery to Ukraine and stated that Europe has air defense systems that should be transferred to Ukraine. 

In his turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, evaded direct answers to the question of why Germany does not provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
financial-timesFinancial Times
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
denmarkDenmark
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising