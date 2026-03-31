NASA launches countdown to first human flight to the Moon in 53 years

Photo: Reuters

On March 30, NASA officially began the countdown to the Artemis II mission – the first human flight to the Moon since 1972. The launch of the Space Launch System rocket with four astronauts on board is scheduled for the evening of April 1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This was reported by AP and NASA, writes UNN.

Details

During the mission, the crew will embark on a nearly 10-day flight around the Moon and return to Earth without landing on its surface. After a day in low Earth orbit, the Orion capsule is to set course for the Moon, perform a flyby, and complete the mission by splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

NASA stated that the rocket, after the latest technical refinements, is ready for launch, and weather conditions should be favorable. Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said the team "has put in an incredible amount of effort to get to this point" and that "we are in great, great shape right now."

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Artemis II was originally planned to launch in February, but the mission was delayed due to a hydrogen leak. After that, another technical problem was discovered – a helium line blockage, which temporarily returned the rocket to the hangar. Later, it was moved back to the launch pad.

What is known about the mission crew

Four astronauts will be on board Artemis II – three Americans and one Canadian representative. This will be the first crewed flight within the Artemis program and the first crewed mission to the Moon in over half a century.

NASA specifically emphasizes that the crew composition is historic: it includes a woman, a black astronaut, and a non-US citizen. Mission pilot Victor Glover stated that he wants young people, looking at the team, to see themselves in it. At the same time, he added that he hopes for a time "when we don't have to talk about these firsts" and space flights will simply become part of "human history."

NASA has a launch window until April 6. If the launch does not happen during this period, the mission will have to be postponed until at least the end of the month.

NASA plans to launch the Artemis II crew on a flight around the Moon this week