MP: Partners demand a working institute of business reputation from Ukraine

Ukraine should introduce a working institute of business reputation in order to become a full-fledged member of the European Union and to avoid questions about the level of democracy in our country. This opinion was expressed by MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

The introduction of the institution of business reputation is an inevitable requirement of this time, of our partners. Otherwise, we will not see the European Union, and in general, we will always be classified as a certain category of citizens with a level of undemocracy, and in general, this is an indicator of the level of relations in society - noted Tsymbalyuk.

The MP emphasized that the institution of business reputation should work in both directions. That is, if an official is compromised, guilty of an offense, he or she must resign.

If an official has been falsely accused and is found not guilty, his or her business reputation should also be restored, and those who did it should be brought to justice.

Earlier, UNN told about one of the most striking examples of how a single mid-level official can harm the reputation of a government agency and the image of the entire country. We are talking about Oleksandr Zyma, Director of the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, against whom criminal proceedings are being investigated on the fact of possible abuse of office. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU. The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration.

On April 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recognized Yulia Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, as a victim in this criminal proceeding. According to the co-owner of Concorde, Yelena Sosedka, Zyma deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trialby his instructions.

However, SBI investigators ignored this court decision for more than 4 months and did not hand Yulia Sosedka a memo on the rights of the victim. Instead, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office transferred Zyma's case to the Pechersk District Police Department for investigation. Yulia Sosiedka does not rule out that this is an attempt to delay the investigation.